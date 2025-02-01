Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 83.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $499.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $505.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.36.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $133,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,984.84. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843 shares of company stock worth $401,119. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

