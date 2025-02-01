Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.09 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.02). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 724 ($8.97), with a volume of 352,997 shares.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £414.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3,768.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 647.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.17.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 747 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £4,496.94 ($5,573.11). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,714.09). Insiders have purchased 1,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,784 in the last 90 days. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.