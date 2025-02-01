Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 49,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.40.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $503.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.55 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.