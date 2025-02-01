Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
MUSA opened at $503.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.90. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
