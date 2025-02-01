Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MUSA opened at $503.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.90. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

