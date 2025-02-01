musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 3,920,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 641% from the average session volume of 529,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

musicMagpie Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £483,189.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.76.

About musicMagpie

(Get Free Report)

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.