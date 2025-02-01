My Personal CFO LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.17 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

