My Personal CFO LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

