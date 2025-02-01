N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,834 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

