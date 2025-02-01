N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $616.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

