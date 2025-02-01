N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

