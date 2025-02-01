N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $275.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

