N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $26.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after buying an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

