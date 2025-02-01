N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE F opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

