N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,692,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $258.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38.

Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

