N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,611 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,611 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 591,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 184,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 107,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $748.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.