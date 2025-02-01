N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 430 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.