N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,605 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEAR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

