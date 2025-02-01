N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 77,248 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,967.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 863,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 822,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $9,255,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 254.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 462.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

