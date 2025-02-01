NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Update

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS NASB remained flat at $36.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.23. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

NASB Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

(Get Free Report)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.