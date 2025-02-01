Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 13,685 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,269,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,121,691.28. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $176.92 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

