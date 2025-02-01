National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.51. National HealthCare shares last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 30,192 shares.
National HealthCare Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.