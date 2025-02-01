NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436.60 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 435.10 ($5.39), with a volume of 24645250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.20 ($5.27).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.35).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.97. The company has a market cap of £36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,072.78 ($3,808.13). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.86), for a total value of £2,092,284.32 ($2,592,990.85). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

