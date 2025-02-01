Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 32.6 %
NASDAQ:KITTW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,195. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Nauticus Robotics
