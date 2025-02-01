Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 32.6 %

NASDAQ:KITTW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,195. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

