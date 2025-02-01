Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 28.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 28.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,322,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,417,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

