Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 28.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 28.1% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,322,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,417,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

