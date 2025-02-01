Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 28.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.1% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,322,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,417,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

