Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.55. 1,423,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,413,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$319.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

