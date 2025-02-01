Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NFLX opened at $976.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $904.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

