Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $971.20 and last traded at $974.16. Approximately 1,700,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,440,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $978.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $904.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock worth $92,377,637 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Enzi Wealth raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

