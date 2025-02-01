NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 2.3 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 203.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

