New Millennium Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.