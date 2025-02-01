New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. US Foods comprises about 0.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,196,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

US Foods stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.