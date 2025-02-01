New Millennium Group LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 532,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $29.05 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $689,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 608,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,707,253.40. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

