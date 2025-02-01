New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $93.61 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

