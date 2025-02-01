New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 112,285 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

