New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

