New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,261 T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of TMSL stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.