New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 310 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day moving average of $289.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

