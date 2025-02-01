NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of NEXGEL worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NEXGEL stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

