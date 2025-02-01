NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

