Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 79,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
