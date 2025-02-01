Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3664444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nintendo Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 23.37%. Research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Nintendo by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

