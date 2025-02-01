Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

