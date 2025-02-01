Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.0 %

NOK stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

