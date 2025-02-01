Norfolk Southern Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 ResultsOn January 29, 2025, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) issued a press release detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Alongside

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Norfolk Southern’s 8K filing here.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also