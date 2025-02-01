Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

