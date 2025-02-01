Nutriband Reports Results from 2025 Annual Meeting

Nutriband, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) recently held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Orlando, Florida, on January 23, 2025. At the meeting, several proposals were put forth for approval by the company’s shareholders. This included the election of seven directors, ratification of Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC as the independent audit firm for fiscal 2024, and the approval of the Company’s 2024 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan.

Additionally, two non-binding advisory votes were conducted concerning executive compensation. The first vote, known as the “say on pay,” was aimed at approving executive compensation, while the second vote sought to determine the frequency of future say on pay votes.

During the meeting, all seven candidates nominated by Nutriband’s Board of Directors were elected to serve as directors for one-year terms. The results of the shareholders’ votes on various proposals were as follows:

– Ratification of the Selection of Sadler, Gibb & Associates: 7,383,020 in favor and 65,113 against.

– Approval of the Company’s 2024 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan: 7,262,469 in favor and 185,664 against.

– Advisory Approval on Frequency of Executive Compensation for a one-year term: 7,420,065 in favor and 28,068 against.

– Advisory Approval on Frequency of Executive Compensation for a two-year term: 10,108 in favor.

– Advisory Approval on Frequency of Executive Compensation for a three-year term: 5,187 in favor.

The total votes cast amounted to 7,448,133, representing approximately 67.06% of the total outstanding shares. Of these votes, 84.51% were cast in person, while the remaining 15.49% were cast via proxy.

Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband’s Chief Executive Officer, signed off on the report dated January 29, 2025, which detailed the outcomes of the annual shareholder meeting. Nutriband remains committed to transparency and accountability to its shareholders, as demonstrated through the disclosure of the meeting results.

For more information, interested parties can refer to the complete Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nutriband’s 8K filing here.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

