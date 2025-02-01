Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 836,576 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.