Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 836,576 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

