Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%.

In other news, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,747.14. This trade represents a 9.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,029.01. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

