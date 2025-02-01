OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,900 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 1,699,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.0 days.
OCI Trading Down 1.2 %
OCINF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173. OCI has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.
OCI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OCI
- What is a support level?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.