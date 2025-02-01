OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,900 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 1,699,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.0 days.

OCI Trading Down 1.2 %

OCINF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173. OCI has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

